A21 crash in Hastings: no arrests or injuries after report of car hitting building
There were reports of a collision in Hastings yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 6).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash on A21 Cambridge Road both ways at White Rock Road. Traffic is coping well. A car has reported to have driven into a building.”
The crash was first reported at 7.15am.
Sussex Police have now confirmed that this was a no injury incident, with no arrests or statement.