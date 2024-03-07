A21 crash in Hastings: no arrests or injuries after report of car hitting building

There were reports of a collision in Hastings yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 6).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Mar 2024, 07:40 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 07:36 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash on A21 Cambridge Road both ways at White Rock Road. Traffic is coping well. A car has reported to have driven into a building.”

The crash was first reported at 7.15am.

Sussex Police have now confirmed that this was a no injury incident, with no arrests or statement.

