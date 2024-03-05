A21 crash: reports of car and a lorry involved in collision near East Sussex village
The A21 in East Sussex is partially blocked this morning (Tuesday, March 5) after a crash, it has been reported.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News said the road is partially blocked with slow traffic.
It said: “A car and a lorry involved on A21 Johns Cross Road both ways from A2100 London Road to Johns Cross Road.”
The incident was first reported at 6.17am.
At 6.18am AA Traffic News added: “Reports ofcrash on High Street both ways at George Hill. Traffic is coping well.”