The A21 in East Sussex is partially blocked this morning (Monday, April 15).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there was a collision at around 6am near Lamberhurst Down.

They said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to two vehicle crash on A21 both ways at Kilndown Road."

