A21 in East Sussex 'partially blocked' following collision after 'car drives into hedge'
The A21 is partially blocked to traffic following a collision in East Sussex this morning (Thursday, February 1).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported at 8.30am.
The incident happened just outside Sedlescombe, near Battle, on the road.
The AA said: “Partially blocked due to crash on A21 both ways at Blackbrooks Garden Centre. Traffic is coping well. A car has driven into a hedge.”
