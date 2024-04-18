A2100 closed: route shut between Battle and A21 roundabout to fix collapsed highway
An East Sussex road near Battle remains shut this morning (Thursday, April 18).
The live map at one.network shows that the A2100 is closed between Battle and the roundabout at A21 John’s Cross.
The website said there are ongoing roadworks until April 26 to repair a collapsed highway. A diversion is in place.
