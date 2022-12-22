A22 blocked and Sussex Roads Police called to two vehicle collision near Uckfield
Sussex Road Police have been called to a two van collision near Uckfield this evening. (Thursday, December 22)
By Sam Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 6:42pm
According to AA traffic reports, at 5.21pm, two vans were in a collision on the A22 northbound on Harvey’s Lane heading towards Uckfield.
The road is currently partially blocked with heavy queues of traffic.
Sussex Roads Police are on the scene as they attend to the incident.