A22 crash in East Sussex: heavy traffic as both directions of road affected
There has been a crash on a road in East Sussex this morning (Thursday, May 9).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported that the incident happened on the A22 near Lower Dicker.
It said: “Heavy traffic due to crash on A22 both ways at Coldharbour Road.” The collision was first reported at 8.31am.
