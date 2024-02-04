A22 crash: road partially blocked near East Sussex village after collision
The A22 is partially blocked this afternoon (Sunday, February 4) following reports of a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A22 both ways at Picketts Lane.”
The incident was first reported at 3.26pm and the AA Traffic News live map is showing that the route towards Nutley is blocked with heavy traffic from Horney Common.