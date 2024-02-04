BREAKING

A22 crash: road partially blocked near East Sussex village after collision

The A22 is partially blocked this afternoon (Sunday, February 4) following reports of a collision.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Feb 2024, 16:01 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 16:06 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A22 both ways at Picketts Lane.”

The incident was first reported at 3.26pm and the AA Traffic News live map is showing that the route towards Nutley is blocked with heavy traffic from Horney Common.