A23 crash: heavy traffic and police spotted at scene of rolled over car in West Sussex

Heavy traffic and police cars have been seen on part of the A23 this afternoon (Thursday, November 2) following reports of a car crash.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:14 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to crash on A23 Northbound from the Hickstead junction to A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross). A car has rolled over.”

The incident was first reported at 2.31pm today. Sussex Police have now been approached for comment and this article will be updated as more information comes in.

