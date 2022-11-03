A23 crash near Bolney: driver taken to hospital after incident that closed one lane
The A23 was partially blocked this morning (Thursday, November 3) after reports of a crash.
Sussex Police have confirmed that there was a single vehicle collision on the A23 near Bolney, just after 7am.
Police said that the driver was taken to hospital and that one northbound lane was closed while the vehicle was recovered.
AA Traffic News reported that traffic was coping well and the AA map now shows that the area is clear.
