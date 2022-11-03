Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

A23 crash near Bolney: driver taken to hospital after incident that closed one lane

The A23 was partially blocked this morning (Thursday, November 3) after reports of a crash.

By Lawrence Smith
35 minutes ago

Sussex Police have confirmed that there was a single vehicle collision on the A23 near Bolney, just after 7am.

Police said that the driver was taken to hospital and that one northbound lane was closed while the vehicle was recovered.

AA Traffic News reported that traffic was coping well and the AA map now shows that the area is clear.

Most Popular

The A23 is partially blocked after reports of flooding and an earlier crash near Bolney

Advertisement

Hide Ad

For more news stories from across Sussex visit the homepage at www.sussexworld.co.uk.

A23PoliceSussex PoliceSussex