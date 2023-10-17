A23 crash: report of collision involving two cars near Warninglid
There has been a crash on the A23 this morning (Tuesday, October 17), it has been reported.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that two cars were involved in the incident on the A23 at Nursery Lane (Warninglid).
They said: “Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”
The incident was first reported at 5.36am. Sussex Police have been approached for comment.