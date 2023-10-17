BREAKING
There has been a crash on the A23 this morning (Tuesday, October 17), it has been reported.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Oct 2023, 07:28 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that two cars were involved in the incident on the A23 at Nursery Lane (Warninglid).

They said: “Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”

The incident was first reported at 5.36am. Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

