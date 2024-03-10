A23 crash: report of three-car collision blocking part of major road in Sussex

The A23 is partially blocked this morning (Sunday, March 10) after a report of a crash.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Mar 2024, 11:39 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened near the turnoff to Warninglid.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, three cars involved on A23 Southbound before Nursery Lane (Warninglid). Congestion to Handcross. At the top of the hills.”

The incident was first reported 10.57am.