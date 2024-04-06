A23 crash: warning of heavy traffic northbound on Sussex road
There have been reports of a crash on the A23 in Mid Sussex this morning (Saturday, April 6).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic due to crash on A23 Northbound between A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) and Broxmead Lane.”
The incident was first reported at 9.25am and the live map is still showing congestion near the Bolney turnoff.
