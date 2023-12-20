A23 lane closed in Sussex after lamp post falls into road: report of heavy traffic and severe delays
There are severe delays on the A23 this afternoon (Wednesday, December 20) near Pyecombe.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A23 Dale Hill Southbound at A281 London Road (Henfield Turn Off). A lamp post has fallen into the road.”
The incident was first reported at 2.10pm. The AA also said: “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on A23 London Road Southbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”