A23 lane closed in Sussex after lamp post falls into road: report of heavy traffic and severe delays

There are severe delays on the A23 this afternoon (Wednesday, December 20) near Pyecombe.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 20th Dec 2023, 14:46 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A23 Dale Hill Southbound at A281 London Road (Henfield Turn Off). A lamp post has fallen into the road.”

The incident was first reported at 2.10pm. The AA also said: “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on A23 London Road Southbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”

