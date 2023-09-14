A23 partially blocked blocked after collision in West Sussex village
The A23 is partly blocked in Mid Sussex after a collision this morning (Thursday, September 14).
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to AA Traffic News, the road was temporarily blocked in both directions at Sayers Common.
A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A23 Northbound from B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction) to B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common turn-off). Appears to have been fully blocked for around ten minutes.”
‘Severe delays’ have been reported in the area, where vehicles are said to be travelling at an average speed of 10mph.