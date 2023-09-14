BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

A23 partially blocked blocked after collision in West Sussex village

The A23 is partly blocked in Mid Sussex after a collision this morning (Thursday, September 14).
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:54 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 08:32 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

According to AA Traffic News, the road was temporarily blocked in both directions at Sayers Common.

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A23 Northbound from B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction) to B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common turn-off). Appears to have been fully blocked for around ten minutes.”

‘Severe delays’ have been reported in the area, where vehicles are said to be travelling at an average speed of 10mph.

Related topics:A23