A23 partially blocked near Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common after report of stalled vehicle

A major road in Sussex is partially blocked this afternoon (Tuesday, August 15) after reports of a stalled vehicle.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST

AA Traffic News (www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news) said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A23 Northbound at B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common Turn Off).”

The incident was first reported at 2.05pm but the AA Traffic News map is still showing that there is heavy traffic on the road.

Update at 4pm: The map is now showing that the road is clear.

