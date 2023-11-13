A23 roadworks in Sussex: ‘expect disruption every day’ at these junctions
National Highways South East England has warned about roadworks on the A23 this week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
They said all lanes would be closed near two junctions on the A23 northbound.
Roadworks are taking place on the A23 northbound between the A281 and the junction with the A2300. National Highways said people should ‘expect disruption every day’ between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Saturday, November 13-18.
Roadworks are also planned between the A2300 and the junction with the A272 between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Saturday, November 13-18.