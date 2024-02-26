Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A24 was closed northbound between the Findon and Washington roundabouts after the incident around 12.50pm.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed the incident involved a van and a tree.

A spokesperson added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

AA Traffic News reported long delays on the A24, northbound between A280 Long Furlong (Findon roundabout) and Glaseby Lane. Vehicles were reportedly travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

The AA added: “Delays due to crash on A24 Northbound from the Worthing turn-off to the A283 (Washington roundabout).”