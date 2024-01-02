BREAKING

A24 crash near Ashington: police 'en route to investigate', says AA Traffic News

There have been reports of a crash this morning (Tuesday, January 2) on the A24.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 07:23 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 08:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News said the incident involved a single vehicle on the road at B2133.

AA Traffic News said: “Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”

The incident was first reported at about 7am.

UPDATE: The road has reopened southbound.

Related topics:AshingtonA24Traffic