A24 crash near Ashington: police 'en route to investigate', says AA Traffic News
There have been reports of a crash this morning (Tuesday, January 2) on the A24.
AA Traffic News said the incident involved a single vehicle on the road at B2133.
AA Traffic News said: “Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”
The incident was first reported at about 7am.
UPDATE: The road has reopened southbound.