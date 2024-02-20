A24 crash: road blocked after reports of incident near Findon By-Pass in West Sussex
There have been reports of a crash on the A24 in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, February 20).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is blocked with congestion along a section of the road.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A24 Findon By-Pass both ways from Bost Hill to A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout). Congestion to the Grove Lodge Roundabout in Worthing. In the construction area.”
The incident was first reported at 7.51am.