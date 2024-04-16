A24 crash: road partially blocked near A272 after two-car incident
A road is partially blocked in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, April 16) following reports of a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there was an early morning crash at about 4.20am on the A24 near Cowfold.
They said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash. Two cars involved on A24 Worthing Road both ways at A272 Cowfold Road (Buckbarn Crossroads).”
