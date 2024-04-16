A24 crash: road partially blocked near A272 after two-car incident

A road is partially blocked in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, April 16) following reports of a crash.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Apr 2024, 07:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there was an early morning crash at about 4.20am on the A24 near Cowfold.

They said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash. Two cars involved on A24 Worthing Road both ways at A272 Cowfold Road (Buckbarn Crossroads).”

Related topics:A24

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.