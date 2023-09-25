A24 delays: heavy traffic reported on major road from Worthing to Horsham
Heavy traffic has been reported on the A24 in West Sussex this morning (Monday, September 25).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are delays of eight minutes that are increasing on A24 London Road northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.
Traffic is very slow at the Washington roundabout near the turnoff to Storrington. The average speed is ten mph and the disruption was first reported at 6.26am.