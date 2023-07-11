A lorry ‘leaking fuel’ suffered a ‘tyre blow out’ which caused the A24 to be closed between Washington and Findon, Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed.

The AA said the incident occurred on the A24 Findon Bypass Southbound between A283 The Pike and A280 Long Furlong at 10.25am this [July 11] morning.

The AA’s website said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, a lorry involved on A24 Findon By-Pass Southbound between A283 The Pike and A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout). Since 10:25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesman said the lorry suffered 'a tyre blow out that left a lot of debris on the road'.

A lorry ‘leaking fuel’ suffered a ‘tyre blow out’ which caused the A24 to be closed between Washington and Findon, Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell

The road reopened at 11.13am, the spokesperson also confirmed.

The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to reports of a heavy goods vehicle ‘leaking fuel’ on the A24 at 10.09am.

Efforts were made to prevent further leaking onto the road, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.09am this morning to reports of a heavy goods vehicle leaking fuel on the A24 southbound between Washington and Long Furlong near Highden Bridge.

The AA said the incident occurred on the A24 Findon Bypass Southbound between A283 The Pike and A280 Long Furlong at 10.25am this [July 11] morning. ⁩

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Storrington Fire Station to the scene.

“Efforts were made to prevent further fuel leaking onto the road and to make the scene safe.

“The crew booked away at 11.15am.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said the lorry suffered 'a tyre blow out that left a lot of debris on the road'.