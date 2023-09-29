BREAKING
A24 oil spillage: incident has affected both directions near Warnham in Sussex

There has been a report of oil spillage near Warnham on the A24 this morning (Friday, September 29).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 07:35 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of oil spillage on A24 Dorking Road both ways near Bell Road. Traffic is coping well.”

The incident was first reported at 6.22am.

