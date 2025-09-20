A259 closed in Eastbourne; A26 collision reported; A23 and A27 delays ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion match
According to AA Traffic News, part of the A259 is blocked in Eastbourne, due to a ‘traffic problem’ on Saturday afternoon (September 20).
A traffic notice read: “Road closed, traffic problem and queueing traffic on A259 Eastbourne Road, eastbound from The Waterfront to Old Martello Road.”
Delays are said to be increasing on Sea Road – westbound between A259 Wallsend Road and A259 St Anthony's Avenue.
After initially reporting that the road was closed for an ‘unknown reason’, Sussex Traffic Watch later revealed the unusual cause.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Update: [Road] closed due to mud on the carriageway.”
A collision has also been reported on the A26, north of Lewes – with ‘queuing traffic on both approaches’, according to Sussex Traffic Watch.
The road has been closed both ways for more than three hours.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a minor injury two car collision on the A26 near turnoff to Ringmer just before 1pm. The road is still closed, with diversions, at 4.35pm while it is cleared.”
There are also delays on the A259 at Exceat Bridge – near Seaford – with temporary lights in the process of being reinstalled. There are long queues on both approaches, ‘especially eastbound’.
People travelling in the Falmer area are advised to expect delays due to the Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur. The match kicks-off at the Amex Stadium at 3pm.