A259 crash: major road partially blocked in West Sussex after collision
A major road in West Sussex is partially blocked this afternoon (Sunday, December 17) following reports of a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic due to crash on A259 Worms Lane both ways at B2132 Yapton Road.”
The crash was first reported on the route to Bognor at 2.30pm and the AA Traffic News live map is now showing slower moving traffic on Worms Lane.