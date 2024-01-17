BREAKING

A259 crash: queueing traffic after two-car collision on roundabout near Littlehampton

There has been a report of a crash on the A259 this morning (Wednesday, January 17).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Jan 2024, 08:22 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A259 at B2187 Bridge Road. On the roundabout.”

The collision was first reported at 8.09am.

