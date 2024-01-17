A259 crash: queueing traffic after two-car collision on roundabout near Littlehampton
There has been a report of a crash on the A259 this morning (Wednesday, January 17).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A259 at B2187 Bridge Road. On the roundabout.”
The collision was first reported at 8.09am.