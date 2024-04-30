Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is congestion on the A259 due to a rolled over vehicle.

It said there is traffic on the Seaford Road Eastbound between the Denton roundabout and Mill Drove turn off. The AA said: “Congestion to routes through Alfriston as traffic diverts away.”