A259 crash: reports of rolled over vehicle as East Sussex road partially blocked
A road near Newhaven is partially blocked this afternoon (Tuesday, April 30), it has been reported.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is congestion on the A259 due to a rolled over vehicle.
It said there is traffic on the Seaford Road Eastbound between the Denton roundabout and Mill Drove turn off. The AA said: “Congestion to routes through Alfriston as traffic diverts away.”
The incident was first reported at 10.51am.
