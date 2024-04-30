A259 crash: reports of rolled over vehicle as East Sussex road partially blocked

A road near Newhaven is partially blocked this afternoon (Tuesday, April 30), it has been reported.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:46 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is congestion on the A259 due to a rolled over vehicle.

It said there is traffic on the Seaford Road Eastbound between the Denton roundabout and Mill Drove turn off. The AA said: “Congestion to routes through Alfriston as traffic diverts away.”

The incident was first reported at 10.51am.

