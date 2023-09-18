The cycle lane on the A259 from Newhaven to Peacehaven is set to be repaired in the coming weeks.

The repairs mean that cyclists will have a safer route along the portion of the A259 , as they will no longer need to cycle along the main road.

Newhaven’s MP Maria Caulfield says that the repairs will enable cyclists to be able to use the cycle lane safely but also ensure they no longer use the main road, making it safer for car users too.

Caulfield said: “For too long we have had a cycle lane in Newhaven that no one has been able to use for years. The surface is damaged and is not currently safe for cyclists and so many people use the road instead which can cause slow and dangerous traffic or do not bother to cycle at all. If we have a cycle lane we may as well use it and I welcome the repairs being done by East Sussex County Council.”