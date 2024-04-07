A259 emergency repairs: one lane closed on route between Littlehampton to Worthing
AA Traffic News has warned drivers of emergency repairs on the road from Worthing to Littlehampton this afternoon (Sunday, April 7).
The website at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed due to emergency repairs on A259 Westbound at B2187 Mill Lane. Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at 1.35pm.
