A259 'emergency' - Temporary traffic lights installed between Bexhill and Hastings

Temporary traffic signals have been installed amid emergency repair works on the A259 between Bexhill and Hastings.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:17 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:18 GMT
East Sussex Highways informed followers on X (formerly Twitter) of an incident earlier this afternoon (Friday, December 22).

The post at 2.30pm read: “EMERGENCY. UKPN are currently working on the A259 Bexhill Road to repair a mains cable.

"Temporary traffic signals are expected to be in place until January 2. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

According to AA Traffic News, there are long queues in the area.

A traffic notice read: “Queueing traffic due to emergency cable repairs on A259 Bexhill Road both ways near The Bull Inn. Controlled by temporary lights.”

