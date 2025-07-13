A259 in East Sussex closed following collision and spillage

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2025, 14:14 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2025, 15:47 BST
The A259 in East Sussex was closed following a collision and spillage.

The AA reported that the A259 in East Sussex had closed in both directions between the A269 (near Bexhill) and B2182 (Little Common) due to a road traffic collision and spillage.

The incident reportedly took place at 11.40am on Sunday, July 13.

At 1.50pm a spokesperson for National Highways said: “Sussex Police and emergency services are in attendance.

The A259 in East Sussex is closed following a collision and spillage on Sunday, Julu 13.placeholder image
The A259 in East Sussex is closed following a collision and spillage on Sunday, Julu 13.

“Road users are being diverted locally.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

"Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X twitter feed.

"Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.”

National Highways confirmed that the road was reopened at 2.40pm.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

