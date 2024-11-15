A259 'major roadworks' to continue for five months in West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 16:10 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2024, 00:06 GMT
Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A259 for five more months, as works continue to upgrade the gas network in West Sussex.

West Sussex County Council said SGN (Southern Gas Networks) is carrying out gas mains replacement works, along the A259 Brighton Road, towards Southwick.

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell posted pictures of the ‘major roadworks’, with a stop/start system in place outside the Lidl store.

A spokesperson said: “Temporary lights have been placed with manual controls between 8am to 7pm to maintain two-way traffic. The works are due to be completed by April 2025.”

According to a traffic notice on one.network, SGN’s project compound is in place ‘while we work to upgrade our gas network’.

The company said this is to ensure local homes and businesses have a ‘continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come’.

SGN is carrying out gas mains replacement works along the A259 Brighton Road towards Southwick

1. A259 works : A259 works

SGN is carrying out gas mains replacement works along the A259 Brighton Road towards Southwick Photo: Eddie Mitchell

SGN is carrying out gas mains replacement works along the A259 Brighton Road towards Southwick

2. A259 works : A259 works

SGN is carrying out gas mains replacement works along the A259 Brighton Road towards Southwick Photo: Eddie Mitchell

SGN is carrying out gas mains replacement works along the A259 Brighton Road towards Southwick

3. A259 works : A259 works

SGN is carrying out gas mains replacement works along the A259 Brighton Road towards Southwick Photo: Eddie Mitchell

SGN is carrying out gas mains replacement works along the A259 Brighton Road towards Southwick

4. A259 works : A259 works

SGN is carrying out gas mains replacement works along the A259 Brighton Road towards Southwick Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:A259West Sussex County CouncilSouthwickLidl
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice