West Sussex County Council said SGN (Southern Gas Networks) is carrying out gas mains replacement works, along the A259 Brighton Road, towards Southwick.

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell posted pictures of the ‘major roadworks’, with a stop/start system in place outside the Lidl store.

A spokesperson said: “Temporary lights have been placed with manual controls between 8am to 7pm to maintain two-way traffic. The works are due to be completed by April 2025.”

According to a traffic notice on one.network, SGN’s project compound is in place ‘while we work to upgrade our gas network’.

The company said this is to ensure local homes and businesses have a ‘continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come’.

