A259 near Eastbourne blocked following collision

The A259 near Eastbourne is partially blocked following a collision this morning (Saturday, November 12).

By Richard Gladstone
36 minutes ago
Updated 12th Nov 2022, 10:48am

According to the AA, the road is experiencing congestion following the incident, which was first reported just before 10.20am.

The collision happened in Friston, at the junction of the road towards East Dean.

On the AA’s traffic bulletin, it said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 East Dean Road Eastbound from Upper Street to Gilberts Drive.”

Emergency services are at the scene.

More as we get it.

