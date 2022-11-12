A259 near Eastbourne blocked following collision
The A259 near Eastbourne is partially blocked following a collision this morning (Saturday, November 12).
According to the AA, the road is experiencing congestion following the incident, which was first reported just before 10.20am.
The collision happened in Friston, at the junction of the road towards East Dean.
On the AA’s traffic bulletin, it said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 East Dean Road Eastbound from Upper Street to Gilberts Drive.”
Emergency services are at the scene.
More as we get it.