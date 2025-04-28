Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planned roadworks have begun on the A259 in Littlehampton.

Littlehampton Town Council said ‘investigation works’ – on Comet Corner, Oystercatcher, Ferry Road and Bridge Road – began on Monday (April 28).

"Knights Brown are working in partnership with West Sussex County Council to improve transport links at key locations in West Sussex on the A259 from Bognor Regis to Littlehampton,” a social media notice read.

"The scheme aims to improve road safety and reduce congestion.”

Planned roadworks have begun on the A259 in Littlehampton.

From Monday, April 28 – ‘for approximately 16 weeks’ – the town council said there will be investigative works to ‘allow for comprehensive surveys’ to be taken.

This is in order to ‘confirm details of the design requirements’.

The council added: “All excavations will be back filled and reinstated on completion.

“Works will take place overnight and during the day. Works during the day will not have any effect on the flow of traffic as the majority of works are on the verge/footways.

“Please note, to minimise disruption to residents they are not intending to work at weekends; however should they experience any delays then it may be necessary to work on Saturdays.

“Please contact [email protected] if you have any questions or feedback.”

West Sussex Highways informed residents about the works last week.

According to a traffic notice on one.network, the works are to ‘facilitate trials holes’ for the A259 roundabout scheme.

Multi-way signals are to be used during night-time hours – from 7pm to 6am – with daytime works confined to footways and cyclepaths ‘with no positive traffic management’.