Three sets of temporary traffic lights are operating within a mile of each other in Lancing – at Brooklands; the South Street roundabout and Grinstead Lane.

One motorist wrote on social media: "Word of warning, don't try drive in Lancing at the moment.

“Absolute traffic chaos in Lancing as they've added cones at Brooklands traffic lights both ways to make them single lane.

“This is in turn meaning any traffic heading eastbound can't get through the three-way lights at Beach Green roundabout as the westbound traffic is completely blocking it up even when the lights green to go east.”

West Sussex County Council said it understands that the ‘volume of traffic works’ currently in and around Lancing is ‘frustrating for residents and road users’.

A spokesperson added: “The work to upgrade the pedestrian crossing at the busy junction of Western Road and Brighton Road in Lancing is necessary to improve safety for pedestrians and all other road users and has been planned months in advance as part of the council’s 2024-2025 schedule of works.

"The other roadworks currently underway in the area are being carried out by utilities companies who have the legal right to access, maintain and install their apparatus in the public highway and some of these are being carried out as an emergency response.

"Every application for works on the highway is made to the council’s Streetworks team by the organisation carrying out the work.

"As the highway authority, we make every effort to coordinate planned works to cause the least amount of disruption, but emergency works cannot be planned for. We understand that this can cause pressure on the busy network and apologise to residents affected by the traffic delays.”

What do we know is happening?

At Brooklands, traffic lights are being replaced with lower energy signals.

According to AA Traffic News, one set of temporary traffic signals are in place due to electricity work on A259 Brighton Road at A2025 South Street.

The AA also reported that there is no through traffic allowed due to water main work on Kings Road both ways from A2025 Grinstead Lane to A259 Brighton Road.

Meanwhile, a ‘new, more efficient, greener crossing’ is being built.

The programme of works is underway on the Western Road junction with Brighton Road in Lancing. It began on Monday (October 14) and will continue until next Friday (October 25).

On behalf of West Sussex County Council (WSCC), principal contractor Telent Ltd – and the civils sub-contractor Landbuild Ltd – is undertaking road works to refurbish an existing signal controlled (puffin) crossing on Washington Road near Heather Way in Lancing.

A WSCC document read: “The objective is to replace the existing puffin crossing with a new, more efficient, greener crossing.

"These works are being delivered as part of the WSCC’s continuing efforts to improve the highway and meet the authorities net zero target."

In order to ‘protect the workforce and the public’, ‘appropriate traffic management’ will remain in place until the works are complete.

The document added: “We will reduce traffic management as the works progress and if conditions allow. Hours of work are usually weekdays 7.30am to 5.30pm. Road works signing, barriers, cones, and from 14th October, temporary traffic-signals with a temporary crossing facility, will be in place.

The county council said much of the crossing equipment has ‘reached end of life’ and ‘needs replacing’.

“This will be combined with additional bus detection,” the document read.

"Some new poles, signal heads and detectors will be installed. The crossing will utilise updated equipment and configurations and be more energy efficient.

“No roads will be closed but there will be lane closures and the traffic will be run under temporary traffic lights for the duration of the scheme.

“There will be noise made during the working hours and delays are expected to the traffic which may queue outside residents’ access. Access will be maintained at all times, however.

“Delays are expected to vehicular journey times due to the necessary traffic management.

“Severe weather could have an impact in progress or in setting times but is unlikely to affect the overall extent of the scheme.”

For further information, see the county council’s website or liaise with the onsite team, as ‘they might be able to answer your query quickly’.

Roadworks information can also be obtained from https://one.network/.

The council added: “This work is susceptible to inclement weather conditions and might have to be delayed or rescheduled at short notice. Please refer to our website and social media for updates.

"Thank you for your co-operation and patience; we apologise for the disruption that the road works will cause and will do our very best to keep this to a minimum.”

1 . A259 roadworks Motorists are experiencing traffic chaos on the A259 in Lancing due to multiple sets of temporary traffic lights. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

