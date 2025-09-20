A26 closed for more than six hours after collision; A259 incident; A23 and A27 delays
Sussex Police said officers responded to a ‘minor injury, two car collision’ on the A26 – near the turn-off to Ringmer – just before 1pm on Saturday (September 20).
The collision resulted in a spillage, with the road unsafe for motorists.
Queueing traffic was reported north of Lewes all afternoon.
A police spokesperson said at 4.50pm: “The road is still closed, with diversions, at 4.35pm while it is cleared.”
Part of the A259 was also closed on Saturday afternoon, due to a ‘traffic problem’ in Eastbourne.
A traffic notice read: “Road closed, traffic problem and queueing traffic on A259 Eastbourne Road, eastbound from The Waterfront to Old Martello Road.”
Delays were reported on Sea Road – westbound between A259 Wallsend Road and A259 St Anthony's Avenue.
After initially reporting that the road was closed for an ‘unknown reason’, Sussex Traffic Watch later revealed the unusual cause.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Update: [Road] closed due to mud on the carriageway.”
The road has since reopened.
There were also delays on the A259 at Exceat Bridge – near Seaford – with temporary lights in the process of being reinstalled. There are long queues on both approaches, ‘especially eastbound’.
People travelling in the Falmer area wereadvised to expect delays due to the Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.