A27 between Polegate and Glynde partially blocked following reports of two-car collision

There have been reports of a two-car collision on the A27 in East Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, September 29).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 12.35pm that the incident happened between Polegate and Glynde.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Lewes Road both ways at Thornwell Road (Arlington / Litlington turn off).”