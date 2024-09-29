A27 between Polegate and Glynde partially blocked following reports of two-car collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There have been reports of a two-car collision on the A27 in East Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, September 29).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 12.35pm that the incident happened between Polegate and Glynde.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.