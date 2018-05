A truck fire false alarm led to the A27 being blocked.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the westbound lane of the A27 in Brighton, between A270 Lewes Road and Coldean Lane, at around 4.35pm to reports of a truck on fire.

Three fire engines were sent – but it turned out to be overheated plastic in the lorry rather than a fire.

The truck partially blocked the westbound lane, causing traffic to build up – but vehicles are able to get past.