National Highways is overseeing the weekend closure – which began at 8pm on Friday, March 8, and lasts until 6am on Monday, March 11 – to install a footbridge, ahead of its opening in the spring.

There is a full closure in place, in both directions, between the Bognor and Portfield roundabouts and motorists are advised to ‘please plan ahead’.

A note on AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said on Sunday: “Delays expected due to weekend works until the early hours of Monday Morning.”

The A27 Chichester Bypass is closed this weekend. Photo: Henry Bryant

The western footbridge installation is part of the A27 Chichester Bypass Portfield Project and will see access provided between Chichester city centre and Oving and Tangmere.

Explaining the diversion routes, a National Highways spokesperson said: “For Chichester: from the Fishbourne Roundabout, please follow the A259 Cathedral Way / Via Ravenna, A286 Ave De Chartres, A286 Orchard Street, A286 Oaklands Way, Spitalfield Lane, A285 Westhampnett Road, A285 Portfield Way to the Portfield Roundabout. This route is symbolised with a triangle for eastbound and a circle for westbound traffic.

“For traffic going west / east: from the Bognor Roundabout, please follow the diversion via the A259 and A284. This route is symbolised with a triangle for eastbound and a circle for westbound traffic.

“This work is being delivered by The Portfield Scheme, so for more information, please visit www.a27portfield.co.uk you can also contact the scheme via email on [email protected] or call 01243 908 288.”

This latest closure come after the A27 Chichester Bypass was shut eastbound from 8pm to 6am each night between Monday and Thursday this week.

On Wednesday, National Highways worked with Southern Water to clear flooding from local drains from the eastbound A27 between Portfield and Boxgrove.

Works were delayed to ‘help traffic move smoothly around the area’.