Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ‘new approach’ has been proposed to ‘mitigate traffic impacts’ on the A27 Chichester Bypass, the district council has said.

Chichester District Council have drafted a new version of its Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) – which has gone out to public consultation.

Click here to see the document in full.

"This document provides detailed advice and guidance on the council's updated approach for securing development contributions to mitigate traffic impacts on the A27 Chichester Bypass,” a council spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex traffic and travel. Photo: National World

This follows consultation on a previous version of the draft SPD in autumn 2023. Representations received in response to that consultation have ‘directly informed the revised draft’, the council said.

The council's current approach is contained within the Planning Obligations & Affordable Housing SPD adopted back in 2016.

As part of their preparation for the emerging Chichester Local Plan 2021-2039, the ‘technical evidence base underpinning this approach’ has been updated.

"As a result, the council believe it is necessary to revise their approach to secure planning obligations to appropriately address the cumulative impact of current and future development on the A27 and help ensure that planned development can be delivered,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In response to matters raised during the previous consultation, as well as the latest available evidence, the council’s proposed approach has been revised to ensure its fairness and alignment with regulatory requirements.”

Key revisions include changes to developer contributions calculations.

The consultation on the draft SPD will be open for six weeks from May 30 until 5pm on July 11.

If you would like to have a say, visit the council’s consultation platform at https://chichester.oc2.uk/document/54.