A27 Chichester bypass: ‘New approach’ to ‘mitigate traffic impacts’
Chichester District Council have drafted a new version of its Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) – which has gone out to public consultation.
"This document provides detailed advice and guidance on the council's updated approach for securing development contributions to mitigate traffic impacts on the A27 Chichester Bypass,” a council spokesperson said.
This follows consultation on a previous version of the draft SPD in autumn 2023. Representations received in response to that consultation have ‘directly informed the revised draft’, the council said.
The council's current approach is contained within the Planning Obligations & Affordable Housing SPD adopted back in 2016.
As part of their preparation for the emerging Chichester Local Plan 2021-2039, the ‘technical evidence base underpinning this approach’ has been updated.
"As a result, the council believe it is necessary to revise their approach to secure planning obligations to appropriately address the cumulative impact of current and future development on the A27 and help ensure that planned development can be delivered,” the spokesperson added.
"In response to matters raised during the previous consultation, as well as the latest available evidence, the council’s proposed approach has been revised to ensure its fairness and alignment with regulatory requirements.”
Key revisions include changes to developer contributions calculations.
The consultation on the draft SPD will be open for six weeks from May 30 until 5pm on July 11.
If you would like to have a say, visit the council’s consultation platform at https://chichester.oc2.uk/document/54.
You can also download and complete a form via their website.
