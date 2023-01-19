A27 closed between Lancing and Shoreham: specialist pumping equipment deployed

The A27 remains closed between Lancing and Shoreham, with specialist pumping equipment brought in to help clear water from the scene.

The eastbound carriageway was shut between the Manor Roundabout/Grinstead Lane and the Adur flyover on Tuesday night following a collision, National Highways said. Its reopening was delayed by surface water in the freezing weather conditions.

A National Highways spokesperson said specialist pumping equipment had been used throughout the night to clear water, but water continuing to run across the carriageway from the surrounding areas was causing issues with the road surface due to freezing temperatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “A closure is in place on the eastbound A27 near Lancing for safety reasons due to a dangerous combination of flooding and freezing temperatures leading to ice forming on the carriageway. Contractors are on site and we'll be in a better position to provide a full update as to when the road will be reopen again soon."

Part of the A27 has been closed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many roads in the surrounding areas remain busy, with long delays in Worthing and Shoreham, particularly in rush-hour. Traffic was very slow on the A27 east and westbound, on the A259 in Lancing and on roads linking the A259 in Sompting/Lancing with the A27.

People travelling by bus have been among those facing long delays. Earlier today (Thursday), Stagecoach South tweeted to say the number 9, Coastliner 700 and Pulse services would not be running between Worthing and Lancing, although a limited 700 service between Shoreham and Brighton was in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways has advised diverted traffic to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol: exit the A27 eastbound at Offington Corner (A24), join the A24 northbound and continue until the junction with the A283 at Washington, join the A283 eastbound and continue southbound to then re-join the A27 eastbound at Shoreham.