A27 closed in both directions near Lewes following serious collision

Emergency services remain at the scene between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabout, after the incident took place just after 7am this morning.

Police said the road is closed in both directions while they respond to incident and expect it to remain shut for a number of hours.

Motorists are advised by the police to find alternative routes until further updates are provided.