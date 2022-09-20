Edit Account-Sign Out
A27 closed in both directions near Lewes following serious collision

The A27 at Lewes is currently closed in both directions following what police have called a serious collision.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:13 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:12 am

Emergency services remain at the scene between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabout, after the incident took place just after 7am this morning.

Police said the road is closed in both directions while they respond to incident and expect it to remain shut for a number of hours.

Motorists are advised by the police to find alternative routes until further updates are provided.

Sussex Roads Police said the A27 has been closed in both directions between Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts near Lewes
