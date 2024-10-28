The A27 was fully closed from Patcham to Devil’s Dyke while police assisted with the transportation of two super grid transformers.
The road closure was planned between 7am and 3.30pm but AA Traffic News was still reporting ongoing ‘severe delays’ at 5.30pm. Visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.
The A27 is now open again as of 7.20am on Monday, October 28.
According to National Highways, an abnormal load is a vehicle that has any of the following: a weight of more than 44,000kg; an axle load of more than 10,000kg for a single non-driving axle and 11,500kg for a single driving axle; a width of more than 2.9 metres and a rigid length of more than 18.65 metres. Other measurements ‘may apply’ if you’re transporting a load abroad.
