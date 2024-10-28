The A27 was fully closed from Patcham to Devil’s Dyke while police assisted with the transportation of two super grid transformers.

According to National Highways, an abnormal load is a vehicle that has any of the following: a weight of more than 44,000kg; an axle load of more than 10,000kg for a single non-driving axle and 11,500kg for a single driving axle; a width of more than 2.9 metres and a rigid length of more than 18.65 metres. Other measurements ‘may apply’ if you’re transporting a load abroad.