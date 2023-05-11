A planned closure of the eastbound A27 at Lancing has been cancelled.

The stretch of road from Hoe Court, Lancing, and the Shoreham Airport junction was due to close from 8pm on Friday, May 12, until 6am on Monday, May 15, for works at the new roundabout on the A27.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “We’ve installed temporary barriers and reduced part of the A27 westbound to two lanes over the Shoreham flyover interchange. This is due to a recent road traffic incident. Because of this, our planned weekend closures for Friday 12 and Friday 19 have now been cancelled.

“We’ve put these measures in place to keep the travelling public and our workforce safe. Please continue to take extra care when driving.”

National Highways said the closure planned for the following weekend, starting on Friday, May 19, had also been cancelled.

Contractors have now started to carry out surfacing work and put in storm-water draining in The Drive, off the Coombes Road junction, on the northern side of the A27, the spokesperson added.

“Traffic management will be in place here 24/7 and access to the college will be maintained. We’ll be working here during the day until Sunday 14 May,” the said.

“We’ve also begun upgrading the existing Public Right of Way (249 – River Adur) to join with the New Monks Farm development which will improve access for pedestrians and cyclists. We’ll be working here until Friday 26 May.

“From Monday 15 May, we’ll start work at the Coombes Road Junction on the northern side of the A27 to install more storm water drainage and do some surfacing work. Traffic management will be in place here 24/7 and access to the college will be maintained. We’ll be working here during the day until Tuesday 6 June.”

1 . A27 works The new roundabout on the A27 between Shoreham and Lancing is taking shape Photo: Eddie Mitchell

