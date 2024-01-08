A27 collisions reported after traffic lights fail
Vehicles have reportedly been involved in minor collisions after traffic lights failed on the A27.
By Sam Morton
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:05 GMT
According to AA Traffic news, the Hillbarn traffic lights at Sompting failed on Friday (January 5) and are still not working this morning (Monday, January 8).
A traffic notice read: “Traffic signal failure on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways at Busticle Lane (Hillbarn traffic lights). Approach with care. All off since Friday.”
According to freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell, there have been ‘several minor smashes’ involving vehicles trying to navigate their way past the lights.