A27 crash in East Sussex: delays reported after incident on road from Lewes to Polegate

There are delays on the A27 in East Sussex this afternoon (Monday, January 8) after reports of a collision.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:12 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the collision happened on the road between Lewes and Polegate.

It said: “Reports of delays due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Eastbound at Burgh Lane.” The incident was first reported at 4.37pm.

