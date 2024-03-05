A27 crash: reports of heavy traffic after rush hour incident involving two vehicles
There have been reports of a crash on the A27 near Falmer this morning (Tuesday, March 5).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Falmer Hill Eastbound at B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).”
The AA Traffic News map shows heavy traffic along the A27 from the Patcham By Pass to the American Express stadium.