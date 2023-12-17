BREAKING

A27 crash: route from Lewes to Eastbourne partially blocked after collision near Polegate

A section of the A27 in East Sussex is partially blocked this afternoon (Sunday, December 17) after reports of a collision.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Dec 2023, 14:05 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 14:06 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is ‘queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Lewes Road both ways at Gainsborough Lane’.

The incident was first reported at 12.45pm near Polegate. This story will be updated if more information comes through.

