Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work involves essential carriageway maintenance for safety and improved journeys for road users. As well as repairs and improvements to the road surface, sensors will be replaced under the carriageway, road markings refreshed and waterproofing work carried out on the bridge.

The A27 Eastbound will be fully closed between the Ashcombe (Kingston) and Southerham roundabouts from 8pm Friday 1 March to 6am Monday 4 March 2024. There will also be a lane closed on the opposite carriageway for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subject to weather conditions, work may be rescheduled to the weekend of March 22 to 25.