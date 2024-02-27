A27 Eastbound in East Sussex set to close for essential maintenance
Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for journeys as a weekend closure takes place from Friday, March 1 between Ashcombe (Kingston) and Southerham roundabouts on the A27 Eastbound in East Sussex.
Work involves essential carriageway maintenance for safety and improved journeys for road users. As well as repairs and improvements to the road surface, sensors will be replaced under the carriageway, road markings refreshed and waterproofing work carried out on the bridge.
The A27 Eastbound will be fully closed between the Ashcombe (Kingston) and Southerham roundabouts from 8pm Friday 1 March to 6am Monday 4 March 2024. There will also be a lane closed on the opposite carriageway for safety.
Subject to weather conditions, work may be rescheduled to the weekend of March 22 to 25.